Pastor Enoch Adeboye has said he won't endorse any presidential candidate in the general elections coming up in 2023

The RCCG general overseer on Sunday, April 3, said all presidential candidates are like his “children”

The 80-year-old also said he has no care for the political party people belong to or vote for as long as they do their duty

Lagos - The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has spoken on a preferred presidential candidate ahead of the general elections coming up in 2023.

In a report by The Nation, Pastor Adeboye on Sunday, April 3, said he would not endorse anyone because all candidates are all like his “children”.

He made the disclosure during the special monthly prayer and thanksgiving service at RCCG National Headquarters, Throne of Grace, Ebute-Meta, Lagos state.

The cleric speaking further said he was not beholden to any political party, saying politics was not his calling.

Adeboye spoke

Responding to critics of the church’s establishment of a directorate of politics and governance, he told the congregation in a sermon broadcasted live to All RCCG parishes across the country, that they should not distract him from his role as a pastor.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Adeboye said: “Let me make it loud and clear. I am a pastor and I would never be a politician. I have never been and will never be.

“I am called to be a pastor. That is what God wants me to be. That is why I don’t carry a big title. He says to me clearly: you are to be a pastor.

No election in 2023? Adeboye speaks up again, says 2019 was different, Nigerians react

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Adeboye disclosed that he is yet to hear from God about the 2023 elections.

The 80-year-old cleric was said to have told his congregants that he doesn’t know whether there will be an election in 2023 yet.

the man of God said the case was different during the last elections. According to him, God spoke to him more than a year before the 2019 elections but that of 2023 seems to be different.

Source: Legit.ng