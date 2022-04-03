Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All progressives Congress (APC), has reacted to a photo in which Femi Fani-Kayode was seen with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state who declared his presidential ambition on Saturday, April 2.

Commenting on the photo, Igbokwe, on his Facebook page on Saturday wrote in Pidgin that the former minister of aviation found employment for himself.

Igbokwe ended his reaction with a popular prayer for a breakthrough in Nigeria, "E go better sha."

"OGA FEMI SEE WORK DO TODAY. e go better sha."

The photo was taken on Saturday, March 26, the day the ruling party held its national convention at Eagle Square.

APC convention: Mystery behind Abia state delegate scarf around FFK's neck revealed

Meanwhile, Fani-Kayode had explained how he got an Abia state delegate scarf around his neck as part of his attire at APC's national convention on Saturday, March 26.

The APC chieftain who attended the convention as a member of the media and publicity committee noted that he never paid attention to the inscription on the scarf until the photo of him wearing it at Eagle Square started going viral online.

FFK's explanation

During a recent interview, FFK, as he is fondly called, the piece of cloth was put around his neck by a friend sometime after he got to the venue for the convention.

He went on to state that due to the said scarf, some persons are even alleging that he is claiming to hail from Abia and represented the state at the convention.

Speaking on the development, Fani-Kayode shared his thoughts via Facebook on Sunday, March 27:

"There I was sitting down quietly in my corner at the APC convention when a friend of mine came and placed an innocuous but beautiful little scarf around my neck which had "Abia state delegate" written on it.

"I didn't even know what was written on the scarf until I saw the now-famous picture plastered all over social media today.

"Apart from that my friend and brother, the brilliant Dr. Reuben Abati, asked me about it during a live interview with Arise Television this afternoon. It was actually his first question."

