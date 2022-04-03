Despite criticisms trailing the current administration, a governor of one of the northern states plagued by insecurity has applauded President Buhari's performance

Aminu Masari, the governor of Katsina, said Nigeria has never had a better president like Buhari since 1914

The governor's comment comes amidst rising insecurity across the country, one of such was the recent attack on a Kaduna-Abuja train which claimed some lives

While many continue to criticise the current administration amidst worsening insecurity, the governor of Katsina state, Aminu Masari, has described Muhammadu Buhari as the best president Nigeria has ever had.

PM News reported that during a rally organised by the beneficiaries of the federal government’s Social Investment Programme (NSIP) in the state on Saturday, April 2, Masari stated:

“Since the amalgamation of Nigeria in 1914, the country has never had a better government and President like Muhammad Buhari.”

Masari received Buhari at the Umaru Musa Yar'adua Airport Katsina en route to Daura on a private visit.

Source: Twitter

The Katsina governor is of the opinion that President Buhari has laid a significant foundation, and if the next administration utilises it properly, many Nigerians will be removed from poverty.

According to him, the NSIP has reduced the difficulties faced by a number of Nigerians such as thinking of what to eat.

He added that the Nigerian leader deserved to be commended and supported for the initiative that no other administration has ever thought of.

Masari, who is in support calls Buhari to make it law before his tenure comes to an end, said if that is done, the programme becomes permanent and no government will come and stop it, Premium Times reports.

Governor Masari asks residents to defend themselves

Masari’s claim about Buhari's government being the best is expected to raise questions and criticisms. This is as many critics of this administration have, on the contrary, described it as the worst due to the rising insecurity across the nation

Katsina is one of the states battling insecurity and the governor has even asked residents to take up arms and defend themselves as security agencies are overwhelmed.

Buhari's government has performed well, says Lai Mohammed

Just like Masari, Lai Mohammed, the minister of information, believes the Buhari-led administration has performed well when it comes to security.

The minister said the country is becoming safer with the successes being recorded in the fight against insurgency and banditry.

His comments came amid attacks by gunmen in parts of the country, including one on a Kaduna-Abuja train that took some lives while some of the passengers are still missing.

Chinelo Nwando Megafu, a dental surgeon, died from the wounds she sustained in the deadly attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday night, March 28.

