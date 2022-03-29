Nigeria's minister of information, Lai Mohammed, has revealed that the Buhari led government has performed well when it comes to security

According to him, the minister said the federal government has done well on ensuring safety via rail transport

Lai’s comment comes amid attacks by gunmen in parts of the country, including an attack on a Kaduna-Abuja train in October 2021

He said this on Monday at a media briefing in Abuja.

“We are proud that in our time, Nigerians are once again able to travel by rail, this time in total comfort and safety,” he said.

“Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kaduna, Warri-Itakpe-Ajaokuta and Abuja Metroline are shining examples of our rail revolution. And we are just getting started. We have the rehabilitation of the Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri Eastern Narrow Gauge Railway project that cuts through Rivers, Imo, Anambra, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Gombe, Yobe, Adamawa and Borno states, and the Bonny Deep Sea and Railway Industrial Park.

“We have the Kano-Maradi standard gauge line that passes through some economic hubs of the country, including Kazaure, Daura, Katsina and up to the border town of Jibiya and the city of Maradi in Niger Republic.”

Earlier in March, a Lagos-Ibadan train stopped mid-way after reportedly running out of diesel.

Speaking further at the media briefing, the minister said the country is becoming safer with the successes being recorded in the fight against insurgency and banditry.

“I am proud of our security forces, our men and women in uniform. Despite a myriad of security challenges, they are living up to the billing. The recent string of successes recorded in the fight against Boko Haram and ISWAP is uplifting,” he said.

“As the terrorists and their camps are being decimated, thousand of terrorists and their families are surrendering in droves. The effectiveness of the security forces has been enhanced by the leadership provided by President Buhari and the unwavering commitment of the armed forces and its leadership.

