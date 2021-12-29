Residents of Katsina have been asked to defend themselves against bandits by the state governor Aminu Masari

According to Governor Masari during a media parley, security officials alone cannot tackle insecurity in the state

Masari said the state government would help those who plan to own arms with the view to help bring an end to banditry

A marching order ha been issued to the people of Katsina state. The order was issued by the Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari.

He called on residents of the state to arm themselves and confront bandits because security officials alone cannot tackle insecurity in the state, Premium Times reports.

Governor Aminu Masari has called on residents of the state to arm themselves and confront bandits. Photo: Aminu Masari

Source: Facebook

The governor who made the call while speaking during a media parley with journalists at the Muhammadu Buhari House in Katsina, said the number of security personnel is not enough to tackle the situation.

Going further, the governor aid confronting the bandits is allowed in Islam.

He said:

“It’s Islamically allowed for one to defend himself against attack. One must rise to defend himself, his family and assets. If you die while trying to defend yourself, you’ll be considered a martyr. It’s surprising how a bandit would own a gun while a good man trying to defend himself and his family doesn’t have one."

Going further, the governor disclosed that the state government would help those who plan to own arms with the view to help bring an end to banditry.

He added:

“We’ll support those who come with the initiative to procure arms because residents need to also complement the efforts of security agencies. These people (security agents) don’t have the number to protect the people. When President Buhari came, he even tried by increasing the number of our security agents but it’s inadequate. Count it yourself, how many policemen do we have in this country? How many soldiers do we have?

“Even if we say every policeman should go back to his home state, it’ll still not be enough. So, if we fold arms and decide to do nothing, we’ll be the ones to suffer most."

Masari added that the police would register all guns bought by the residents to ensure they are put to the right use.

