The federal road safety commission (FRSC) says plans are in place to improve the welfare package of officers in the commission

Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi heaped praises on the newly promoted officers and urged them to continue on the path of diligence and hard work.

Chairman of the board of FRSC, Bukhari Bello commended the organisers of the promotion exercise for transparency and objectivity during the selection exercise.

No fewer than 1000 officers have been promoted by the board of the federal road safety commission (FRSC), The Cable reports.

The announcement was made on Thursday, March 31 via a statement issued by the corps public education officer, Bisi Kazeem.

Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, and Governor of Kebbi State Abubakar Atiku Bagudu at the inauguration of the new office complex of the FRSC Kebbi State Sector Command. Photo Credit: (Boboye Oyeyemi)

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered the promotion exercise was based on specific criteria met by the promoted officers which included CBTs, oral interviews, physical tests, and physical exercise.

Kazeem also noted that a sequel to the announcement led to a sit-down by the FRSC which gave consideration to the formation of an established committee of the commission on promotion,

Meanwhile, the chairman of the board, Bukhari Bello lauded the efforts of the board toward ensuring a transparent and objective process of selection.’

He however urged the promoted officers not to rest on their ores and continue to play the path of commitment in ensuring they meet the goals and objectives of the FRSC.

FRSC boss lauds board on promotion exercise

In his remark, the corps marshal of the FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi applauded the newly promoted officers for their performance during the promotion exercise charging them to remain excellent for the good course of the commission.

He however promised that plans are in place to ensure an improved welfare package for officers.

Some of the promoted officers include; 2 assistant corps marshals (ACM), 4 corps commanders (CC), 39 deputy corps commanders (DCC), and 64 assistant corps commanders (ACC).

Others according to the statement include 57 chief route commanders, 132 superintendent route commanders, 427 route commanders 57 chief route commanders, and 427 route commanders who got promoted to another level.

Source: Legit.ng