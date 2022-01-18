Businessmen, Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola were seen renewing their driving licenses at the FRSC office recently

Former FRSC Commander and Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka posted the pictures and said he confirmed from Dangote that they are authentic

According to Data from NBS, Nigeria has a total of 11.8 million registered vehicles and the FRSC has stepped plans to discourage people registering by proxy

Pictures don't lie

Two Nigerian billionaires, Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola were spotted recently at the office of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) renewing their driving licenses.

The pictures were posted by Osita Chidoka, former Aviation Minister and FRSC Commander on his Facebook page.

Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola, having the biometrics taken at FRSC office Credit: Osita Chidoka

Chidoka said he is not sure when the photos were taken but it exemplifies leadership and processes.

He called Dangote to verify and it was confirmed he was indeed at the FRSC office to renew his license.

Statistics of registered vehicles

The FRSC has been particular about Nigerians coming into their offices to renew their driving licenses rather than doing so by proxy.

Data from the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics say about 11.8 million vehicles are registered in Nigeria as of 2018.

The FRSC has recently employed stringent methods to deter people from obtaining driving licenses by proxy.

Nigerians reacted to the photos and said they have set a good example as they try to end the culture of impunity in the country.

PC Erudite said that is the way the country is supposed to run.

"Is that now what they are supposed to do. Do the right thing! Why eulogize them? Nigeria is indeed a sh*t hole country according to Trump!"

Chinedu Onuegbu said the duo may have been given a preferential treatment.

That's nice, but the last time I did mine in Awka, I paid for the 5years own in the new licence scheme , picked the temporary one & returned to take original when it was due for picking & realized I was given 3 years licence .

