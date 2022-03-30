The Federal House of Representatives has begun an investigation on the Airport attack in Kaduna and the Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Parliamentarians at the green chamber after plenary reached an accord to summon some of the key parties concerned for questioning

Meanwhile, some of the parliamentarians in the legislative house said it is high time the government start taking proactive measures to curb insecurity in the country

FCT, Abuja - In a bid to investigate Monday, March 28 bandit attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train by bandit, the House of Representatives reached a resolution to summon some key persons to answer critical questions on the attack.

PremiumTimes newspaper reports that amongst those who have been summoned by the green chamber are, the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, minister of aviation, Hadi Sikira, Police chief, Usman Alkali, chief of defence staff, Lucky Irabor and a host of others.

The House of Representatives at plenary reached a resolution to summon key parties over the Abuja-Kaduna train tragedy. Photo Credit: (@HouseNGR)

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that the parliamentarian representing Nkanu East/West Federal Constituency in Enugu state, Nnolim Nnaji, moved the motion before a resolution was passed by the green chamber.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, who presided over the session urged leaders of the parliament to hasten the process for the invitation of the key parties due for questioning.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Recall that Legit.ng reported that explosives believed to be IED’s were planted on the rail track of an Abuja-Kaduna train around Katari, Kaduna state.

It was reported that the train had hundreds of passengers on board when the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted under the rail forced the train to derail.

Upon the stoppage of the train, the assailants were said to have begun to fire gunshots sporadically as some passengers scampered for safety while some were killed and abducted.

Rep members talks tough over Abuja-Kaduna train tragedy

Reacting to the incident, the parliamentarian, Nnaji harped on the need to take proactive measures to avoid the reoccurrence of a similar event.

He recounted how 12 persons were kidnapped when a colleague of his suffered a similar attack at the Kaduna Airport in 2021.

He said:

“I think these bandits have taken these deliberate killings to the sovereignty of this country, far beyond what we can comprehend. So, we must accept collective failure. We must present a very formidable front as a house to ensure that these things do not happen again. And for it not to happen, somebody somewhere must be held responsible,”

Commenting on the situation, Leke Abejide urged that the perpetrators of the attack should be bombarded without remorse.

Abeji also slammed the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as he raises doubts about their competence in safeguarding lives and properties in the country.

Another parliamentarian, Luke Onofiok, called for immediate action to curb the high rate of incessant killings and abduction in the area.

The 44-year-old lawmaker from Akwa Ibom said the government must begin to prioritize safeguarding lives and properties and only with the cooperation of everyone will it manifest.

Kaduna train attack: I warned FG - Governor El-Rufai

Meanwhile, Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has revealed that he warned against night journeys on the Kaduna-Abuja rail line.

El-Rufai made the statement while speaking to one of the survivors of the terrorist attack which occurred on Monday, March 28.

He said:

“You know, I told the minister to stop operating after 5 pm. The evening train, I said they should discontinue it. Because we knew they were likely to attack at night.”

Ex deputy governor shot in Abuja-Kaduna train attack

In a related development, former Zamfara state deputy governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Wakkala, was shot on Monday, March 28, during the attack.

An aide to the former deputy governor confirmed that Wakkala sustained gunshot wounds in the terrorist attack.

The northern politician was returning from the just concluded All Progressives Congress national convention held in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng