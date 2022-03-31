A joint operation team is on the verge of invading and launching an attack on bandits’ encampment in some Kaduna villages

These encampments were discovered following a tip-off from the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA)

The operation will make use of newly procured gadgets and weapons to rain mayhem on the suspected bandits and their camp

The Nigerian military has retaliated after raiding and killing scores of bandits at their encampment in Akilibu – Sarkin Pawa Road, near Mangoro Village in Kaduna state.

According to PRNigeria, the operation was initiated after the Nigerian Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) tipped the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) of their hideouts.

The Nigerian parliament has summoned General Lucky Irabor over the recent attacks in Kaduna.

Source: Twitter

Following the engagement of NAF operatives with the bandits, Legit.ng gathered that no fewer than 34 dead bodies of the bandits were recovered after the onslaught.

However, in a sequel to the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train, it was also gathered that the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) organized a sit-down with other intelligence bodies to reach a resolution on tactical strategies.

Some of the outcomes of the meeting suggest that the suspected bandits may have resorted to camping in three locations, namely, Rijana, Katari and Kasarami.

The meeting also reached a resolution to effect the immediate deployment of integrated security surveillance and monitoring solutions for the rail line.

Joint security operation to use newly procured gadgets to capture bandits

According to a senior surveillance source, the joint operatives will begin an immediate onslaught with the use of the newly procured drones.

The source said:

“Some of the services have recently acquired sophisticated Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, the drones to improve surveillance and ensure precisions on attacks on targets.

“We anticipate collateral damages in the initial stages of the operation even though we will ensure maximum protection of innocent citizens. Proper identification exercises of people in the areas would be conducted.

Reps summons Irabor, Alkali, others over train attack

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives reached a resolution and invited some key persons to answer critical questions about the attack.

Amongst those who were summoned by the green chamber are, the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, minister of aviation, Hadi Sikira, Police chief, Usman Alkali, and chief of defence staff, Lucky Irabor.

The green chamber stated that their invitation was to investigate the recent attack on the Kaduna-Abuja train and also the Kaduna Airport.

Kaduna Attack: Reps fume at IGP, defence minister for failing to appear in person

Contrastingly, members of the green chamber are furious over the failure of Minister of Defence Bashir Magashi, and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba to honour its invitation on the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

Instead of coming in person, the top public officials sent their representatives to the meeting on Wednesday, March 30

This infuriated the lower legislative body which regarded the absence of the IGP and the minister as spite.

