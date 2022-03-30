The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a total sum of N1 billion for the purchase of lie detector scanner and night vision glasses for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, made this known to journalists on Wednesday in Abuja after the weekly FEC meeting.

The minister who commended the activities of the NDLEA said the gesture was to curb drug pushing in Nigeria.

The NDLEA under its new leadership has succeeded in arresting and prosecuting a high number of drug barons in Nigeria.

Prominent amongst those arrested by the agency is the embattled deputy police commissioner, Abba Kyari, who was accused of aiding and abetting drug pushing and running his own drug cartel.

Other prominent suspect in the agency’s custody include a traditional ruler and a clergy man who was arrested at the airport.

NDLEA arrests Father of 4, Businessman Who Ingested 165 Wraps of 'Illicit Drugs'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that NDLEA arrested two drug traffickers identified simply as Elvis Uche Iro, 53, and Uwaezuoke Ikenna Christian, 42.

The duo was said to have excreted a total of 165 wraps of illicit drugs following their arrest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja by operatives of the NDLEA, for ingesting the illicit drug.

The director, media & advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, made this disclosure through a statement issued on Sunday, March 27, on the official Facebook page of the NDLEA.

