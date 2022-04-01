An inspector who was relieved of his duty by the police has recently been called for over a two hundred thousand naira fraud

This was as the officer was involved in other activities such as faking his position in the force after being sacked in the year 2019

Meanwhile, the police revealed the inspector would be charged to court of law for impersonation and obtaining money falsely

A dismissed police inspector, John Terso 45, has been arrested by the operatives of the Edo state police command over alleged impersonation and fraud.

Daily Trust reports that the officer, who was sacked from the police in 2019, had been parading himself as an Assistant Superintendent of Police.

He was said to have defrauded one Saliu Gideon Olauntoba of N180,000 and one Gloria Aziengbe of N20,000.

The new CP Edo State, CP Phillip Aliyu Ogbadu psc frowns at such action by the inspector. Photo credit: Edo State Police Command, @NpfEdo

Source: Twitter

What he did wrong

The command’s spokesperson, Kontongs Bello, said that until his arrest on March 17, Terso was parading himself as ASP and a tracker with IRT department.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Bello explained that during investigation it was discovered that Terso was enlisted into the force in the year 2000, trained in Police College, Kaduna, and rose to the rank of an Inspector, but he was dismissed from the force on February 13, 2019, for professional misconduct.

Police position

He said the suspect would be charged to court for impersonating and obtaining money under false pretense.

Bello stressed the need for robust patrol and purposeful raids of criminal hideouts.

APC convention: Police officers arrest 3 pickpockets

In another development, agile and alert security officers stationed at strategic positions around Eagle Square were able to arrest at least three pickpockets on Saturday, March 26.

The criminals tried to take advantage of the crowd at the gate of the venue to steal phones and money from unsuspecting persons. However, after some successful attempts, the thieves were arrested.

A security operative who spoke with journalists without revealing his identity said:

“The three of them are operating in a syndicate, snaching people’s mobile phones and money."

Lagos policemen found lady's purse containing N115,000 and expensive smartphone; see what they did with it (photos)

Some police officers attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos have proved that not all operatives of the Nigeria Police Force are bad.

While on patrol on Thursday evening, November 19, in the Igando area in Lagos, the RRS officers saw a purse fall from a lady on a bike.

The officers signalled the bike rider to stop so they could return the purse but he mistook the signal for an attempt to arrest him.

Source: Legit.ng