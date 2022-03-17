Anambra state governor, Professor Charles Soludo and his family have expressed joy as the former CBN governor the oath of office

This is as Soludo's daughter shared a lovely photo of the family of eight to wish her father a great first day as governor

Members of Soludo's family took a photo together at the Anambra state government house on Thursday, March 17

Former CBN Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo was on Thursday morning sworn-in as new Anambra State Governor in a low-key event at the state’s capital, Akwa.

Professor Charles Soludo on Thursday, March 17, took the oath of office as the new governor of Anambra state.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor was sworn in by a judge alongside his deputy, Onyeka Ibezim at the Government House in Akwa, the state capital.

Governor Charles Soludo pictured with his wife and children after the inauguration. Photo credit: adaorasoludo, chigozie_c_vic

Legit.ng gathered that after his inauguration ceremony the newly sworn in governor was pictured with his wife, Nonye Soludo and six children.

An image was first shared on Instagram by Soludo's daughter, Adaora with the caption:

"Inauguration Day, Congratulations dad @ccsoludo! Today you finally take up your role as Governor of Anambra State and I know you will work hard to deliver on your promise to the people. A huge thanks to Ndi Anambra for electing him as your chief servant. I know he will make us all proud."

Nigerians react

Another beautiful photo shared by social media user @chigozie_c_vic has got many talking on social media.

Hours after his swearing-in ceremony, Soludo makes first promise as Anambra governor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the newly sworn-in governor of Anambra state said that he would be needing just one week to roll out a list of his commissioners.

Soludo made the assurance to the people of the state during his inaugural ceremony at the Anambra state Government House in Awka.

Speaking shortly after signing the swearing-in documents, Soludo assured that there is no time to waste but to assume work immediately as the governor of the state.

A new Anambra: Soludo reads riot act to workers, Anambrarains

Meanwhile, Soludo said that his administration will not tolerate unnecessary delays in the execution of government projects and activities in the state.

The former CBN governor warned that his administration would not tolerate official protocols aimed at undermining his activities as the state's key administrator.

Speaking on the plans set down by the incoming Soludo administration, the media aide to the governor-elect, Christian Aburime, said his principal has made it clear that he would not allow his image to be tarnished after all he did as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and other international achievements.

