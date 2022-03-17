The government and people of Anambra on Thursday, March 17, got a new leader in the person of Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Soludo, until his inauguration on Thursday at Akwa, the state capital, was the governor-elect following his election in the gubernatorial election

The inaugural ceremony, according to sources, was attended by only 5o technocrats and a few journalists

Professor Soludo who took over from his predecessor, Wilie Obiano, was sworn in as governor on Thursday, March 17, New Telegraph reports.

Soludo was sworn in as governor on Thursday, March 17 (Photo: Charles Chukwuma Soludo)

Soludo is a blessing to Anambra state, says Innocent Chukwuma

Meanwhile, Prominent Anambra indigene, Chief Innocent Chukwuma had described Soludo as a blessing to the state.

Chukwuma known as the biggest vehicle manufacturer and chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Limited, (IVM), expressed confidence that the administration of Soludo will build on the legacies of the outgoing governor, Chief Willie Obiano.

Speaking to journalists in Nnewi, Chief Chukwuma was quoted to have said:

“For him to be the governor is a blessing to us. That is one of the best things that Governor Obiano did, by choosing Soludo.”

Asked what he thought about the industrial clusters proposed by Soludo in his manifesto, Chukwuma said:

“With the industrial clusters proposed by Soludo, I will have the opportunity for people to produce more components for me. It is a good idea and a welcome development. We are looking forward to his administration.”

Presenting his manifesto, Professor Soludo had said:

“We will designate new locations as Industrial Technology Parks Akwaihedi, Awka environs including parts of Orumba, Ozubulu, Anaku, Awka, etc, in addition to the existing clusters in Nnewi, Onitsha/Ogbaru, etc.

“The government will set aside at least 2,000 hectares of land for said parks in the first instance and provide key infrastructure (roads, water, electricity, etc.), or facilitate the provision of such infrastructure via Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), where applicable.

“We estimate over 2,000 new medium to large businesses will be incubated within these Industrial Areas within the lifetime of the administration.”

