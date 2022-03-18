Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has joined other prominent Nigerians in congratulating Prof Chukwuma Soludo

Governor Okowa expressed confidence that the newly sworn-in Anambra state chief executive will deliver on his mandate

Okowa also stretched a hand of fellowship to the governor, urging him to explore partnership with Delta state

Asaba - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated his Anambra counterpart, Professor Charles Soludo, and his deputy, Dr Onyeka Ibezim, on their inauguration and assumption of office.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa said that Soludo's emergence as governor was epoch-making.

Governor Okowa urged Prof Soludo to explore possible areas of partnership with Delta state. Photo credit: Delta state government

He lauded the Aguata-born economist and former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria for his vision and promise of making Anambra a mega-industrialised economy.

Okowa said that though Soludo was coming into government at a time the economy of the country was at an all-time low, and insecurity a major challenge in the country, he expressed optimism that the economist would use his wealth of experience to change the narrative in Anambra.

He expressed optimism of greater cooperation between Delta and Anambra, saying that as neighbours, they had so much to share.

His words:

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Delta, I congratulate my brother governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, and his deputy, Dr. Onyeka Ibezim, on their assumption of office.

“Although you are coming into office at a time Nigerians are suffocating from severe economic challenges and monstrous insecurity, I have no doubt that you will use your wealth of experience to change the narrative in Anambra, especially as you have assured of making the state an alluring investment destination.

“I am quite confident that your election and assumption of office will pave way for you to provide an enduring leadership for the people of Anambra in appreciation for their massive support in your election.

“As neighbours, I look forward to greater cooperation and integration to make life meaningful for our people.”

Soludo makes first appointments as Anambra state governor

Meanwhile, shortly after his inauguration as the sixth governor of Anambra state, Professor Soludo has hit the ground running as he announced the appointment of three persons into his administration

The statement containing the new appointments was released by Joe Anatune, on Thursday, March 17, in Awka.

The three appointments according to the statement are Professor Osita Chukwulobelu - Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Chukwudi Okoli - Accountant General, and Chinedu Nwoye - Deputy Chief Of Staff/State Chief of Protocol.

