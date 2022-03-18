Awka, Anambra state - Shortly after his inauguration as the sixth governor of Anambra state, Professor Charles Soludo has hit the ground running as he announced the appointment of three persons into his administration.

The statement containing the new appointments was released by Joe Anatune, on Thursday, March 17, in Awka, PM News reported.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state made three key appointments on Thursday, March 17. Photo credit: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Source: Facebook

Below are the three appointments according to the statement:

Professor Osita Chukwulobelu - Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Dr Chukwudi Okoli - Accountant General Chinedu Nwoye - Deputy Chief Of Staff/State Chief of Protocol.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Soludo speaks on electoral promises

Meanwhile, Governor Soludo had earlier promised to deliver on his electoral promises.

He said:

“Our detailed plan rests on five key pillars: law and order (homeland peace and security); economic transformation as Nigeria’s next axis of industrial-tech and leisure; competitive and progressive social agenda (education, health, youth, women and vulnerable groups); Governance, rule of law and a rebirth of our value system; and aggressively tackling our existential threat posed by the environment—towards a clean, green, planned and sustainable cities, communities, and markets.

“For me, this agenda is also personal: I am here to build a society where I would be proud to live in after leaving office.”

Soludo is a blessing to Anambra state, says Innocent Chukwuma

Meanwhile, a prominent Anambra indigene, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, has described Soludo as a blessing to the state.

Chukwuma known as the biggest vehicle manufacturer and chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Limited, (IVM), expressed confidence that the administration of Soludo will build on the legacies of the outgoing governor, Chief Willie Obiano.

Anambra: Video emerges as Soludo orders noisemakers to leave swearing-in venue

In another report, the new governor of Anambra state gave a strong directive to those who were witnessing his inauguration on Thursday, March 17.

In a twist of an event, during the swearing-in ceremony as the new governor of Anambra state, Soludo warned those making noise at his swearing-in ceremony. He also ordered them to leave the venue, as seen in a video shared by GoldMyne TV on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Soludo came into the company with his wife, Mrs Nonye, while his Deputy, Dr Onyeka Ibezim also arrived with his wife.

Source: Legit.ng