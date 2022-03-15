Eleru Okin who distributed fuel in kegs at her installation party has been arraigned before the Special Offences (Mobile) Court of Lagos State in the Ikeja Magisterial District

The Lagos socialite was arraigned by the Lagos police command on charges bordering on intent to do harm to another among many others

The matter has since been adjourned to Thursday, March 24, for commencement of hearing before the court

The police in Lagos state on Monday, March 14, arraigned Ogbulu Chidinma Pearl, a socialite better known as Erelu Okin, following the distribution of fuel as souvenirs at her party in the state.

The Cable reports that after the Lagos state government sealed off the Havilah Event Centre, where the party was held, for contravening public safety rules, the police in the state swung into action.

The Lagos state police spokesperson, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said Pearl was arraigned on a four-count charge before the special offences (mobile) court.

Erelu Okin has been arraigned before a court in Lagos state Photo: @lapearlnyc

Source: Instagram

A statement released by Ajisebutu said Pearl was also granted bail by the court and the matter adjourned to Thursday, March 24 for commencement of the hearing.

He noted that the charges against the party host borders on conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, endangering human life by distributing combustible matter in a public gathering, intent to do harm to another and unlawfully carrying on the business of storage and containerising petroleum product without a permit.

His words:

“Ogbulu was arraigned yesterday March 14, 2022 at the Special Offences (Mobile) Court of Lagos State in the Ikeja Magisterial District, Holden at Oshodi.

“The commissioner of police reiterates the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property and further warns citizens against acts capable of endangering human lives.”

