BREAKING: BRT Driver Sent to Prison over Bamise's Murder
BREAKING: BRT Driver Sent to Prison over Bamise’s Murder

by  Nurudeen Lawal

A Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos has remanded for 30 days a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Mr. Andrew Nice, over his alleged involvement in the death of his passenger, Oluwabamise Ayanwole.

The Court made the order following an application by the Police.

Police counsel, Yetunde Cardoso, who filed the application premised it on a four-count charge of alleged murder, sexual assault, misconduct and interference with a corpse.

Bamise, 22, was found dead last Monday on Carter Bridge, Lagos Island — nine days after she was declared missing after she boarded Nice’s vehicle.

