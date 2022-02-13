A very short video has shown party guests in Lagos state being given pepper and tomatoes as souvenirs

One of the guests said that garri would also be added to the package to make it a complete one as he showed his gift off

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video jokingly said that the organiser of the party was thoughtful with the gifts

A viral video shared by @Instablog9ja has shown the moment raw pepper and tomatoes were shared at a party in Lagos state.

A man filming it said that would be his first owambe (party) of the year as he showed off the content in a nylon bag.

The pepper and tomatoes were packed in a nylon bag for the guests. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Raw pepper and tomatoes packed

He even added that they would be sharing garri later at the party. The party looks seemingly high class going by the decoration in the tent.

On the table, every guest had their packs of pepper and tomatoes properly placed in front of them.

Watch the funny video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered hundreds of comments with almost 10,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

iamjesspink said:

"Just wondering who will share fuel,na that one i want."

osetari said:

"In case you no belleful, go home and cook."

l.tobiloba said:

"This one na Pepper dem event. Just Pam some meat in nylon, with the garri dinner don set be that."

queen.bisola1 said:

"E be like say the husband na chairman for mile12."

tokunbo_things2 said:

"Kai. Why Dem no invite me."

kerri.star21 said:

"With the way foodstuffs are very expensive now. This is a treasure. Very reasonable... Love it."

doktayoung said:

"Make them collet am laidat, there is hunger in the land!"

