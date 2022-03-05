Newly installed Erelu Okin, Chidinma Pearl Ogbulu, sparked reactions on social media with souvenirs given at her installation ceremony

Videos making the rounds online captured several 10-litre kegs with stickers that were stacked at the party venue waiting to be distributed

The Erelu Okin, however, returned to social media with a note of apology to those who mentioned that she inadvertently endangered the lives of guests

Apart from the merrymaking synonymous with Lagos ‘owambe’, the social functions are equally known for going all out when it comes to giving out souvenirs to invited guests.

Just recently, a lady identified as Chidinma Pearl Ogbulu caught the attention of Nigerians on social with her choice of souvenirs at her installation ceremony as Erelu Okin.

Reactions as kegs of petrol are distributed as souvenir at Lagos party. Photo: @lapearlnyc

A video from the lavish event captured a stack of 10-litre kegs containing petrol that had been lined up for guests who came to celebrate with her.

The kegs also had customized stickers containing a picture of the newly installed Erelu.

Check out a video as sighted online below:

Backlash on social media

"The thought is commendable but this is very risky , what if there’s smoker at the party."

"Flammables at a party? Y’all doing too much, have some sense! This is a safety hazard, a spark and that’s it."

"It's irresponsible and the hall management shouldn't have allowed it."

"Very risky something, if DJ wire spark fire ehh, That place go turn to Ukraine."

"That’s dangerous if someone mistakenly light a match there, Una go turn to roasted goat or bbq catfish."

"Very thoughtful but looks risky. Lagosians and lifestyle? 5&6."

Party hosts apologizes

Returning to social media, the Erelu Okin extended her sincere gratitude and appreciation to everyone who came out to celebrate with her.

She, however, used the opportunity to apologize for her choice of souvenirs given out at the party.

Her post read in part:

"I want to use this medium to apologize for the momentarily indiscretion of bringing fuel Souverniers into the hall. My intent was just to show appreciation to my guests for turning up at my event at these hard times. I have paused to reflect and truly apologize and I thank you all for your understanding and criticisms."

See her post below:

Fresh pepper given out as souvenirs at party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a very short video showed party guests in Lagos state being given pepper and tomatoes as souvenirs.

One of the guests said that garri would also be added to the package to make it a complete one as he showed his gift off.

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video jokingly said that the organiser of the party was thoughtful with the gifts.

