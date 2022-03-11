Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration is not letting its guard down when it comes to putting women first

This is as the government has begun publishing details of convicted sex offenders as part of measures to check sexual violence and create public awareness of such misdeeds

Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, the executive secretary of Lagos state domestic and sexual violence agency (DSVA) made this known on Thursday, March 10, through a statement

At a media briefing, the executive secretary of the State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, said the commencement of the initiative was in line with the provisions of the state’s domestic and sexual violence agency law.

Details of convicted sex offenders to be publicized include – name, picture of the sex offender, nature of the offence and the duration of the sentence handed down by the court, Daily Trust reports.

The details of sex convicts, she said are to be published periodically on the State Government’s website, (www.lagosstate.gov.ng, the website of the Ministry of Justice (https://lagosstatemoj.org) and the Agency’s website, (www.dsvrtlagos.org).

She revealed that letters of advisory have been issued to local governments and traditional rulers of the communities where the convicts previously resided.

The Executive Secretary declared that the measure is one amongst many deployed by the State Government to end the culture of impunity and to serve as a deterrence to would-be sex offenders.

