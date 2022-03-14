There's a new development regarding the investigation of suspended officer and former Commander of the Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari by the NDLEA

Recent is the huge sum of money believed to be illegally acquired, traced to his account and that of his co-accused's account

Meanwhile, the AGF Abubakar Malami, recently disclosed that there was no evidence to show that money was laundered by the senior police officer

Fresh facts have emerged on how suspended super cop and former commander of the Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari; as well as his deputy, ACP Sunday Ubua, allegedly received a combined N4.2bn from their separate bank accounts.

According to the drug enforcement agency, not less than N1.4bn passed through Kyari’s account while he was commander of the IRT, The Punch reports.

Embattled DCP Abba Kyari may be facing further charges. Photo credit: NDLEA

Source: Facebook

However, Kyari’s deputy, Ubua, may have received far more than him as not less than N2.8bn was traced to his eight bank accounts.

According to investigations, Ubua allegedly received a lump sum of N2.664bn on August 15, 2019. The NDLEA is now working on the assumption that the sums traced to Kyari and his deputy may be connected to the sale of some illicit substances including Tramadol worth N3bn.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

NDLEA seeks AGF’s approval to confiscate Kyari’s assets, bank accounts

Meanwhile, the NDLEA has written a letter to the AGF seeking his approval for the confiscation of properties and assets belonging to the once-revered super cop.

It was gathered that the NDLEA’s request was dispatched to the justice minister last week following the March 7 arraignment of Kyari and his men for dealing in hard drugs.

Kyari is facing eight counts of conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in illicit drugs, and other related offences at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The other defendants in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022, are four members of the IRT, Ubua, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba and John Nuhu.

Two other suspects arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, were also listed as defendants.

Hushpuppi: Anxiety as IGP Usman Baba speaks on extradition of DCP Abba Kyari

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has said the Nigeria Police Force is yet to receive a formal request for the extradition of Abba Kyari, the suspended deputy commissioner of police.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, October 28, Baba said the police has, however, received feedback on the legal advice requested from Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

Legit.ng recalls that the IGP had in August received the report of the panel set up to probe the bribery allegations against Kyari over his alleged relationship with Hushpuppi, the Instagram celebrity and self-confessed international fraudster.

Abba Kyari detained by the NDLEA, failed to get bail

Meanwhile, the bail application filed by Kyari has been turned down by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

During the sitting presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo, on Monday, February 28, the court ruled that Kyari's bail application has been overtaken by events.

The NDLEA is currently detaining the embattled super cop over alleged links.

Source: Legit.ng