The embattled former DCP is at it again and this time at the Defence Headquarters, Abba Kyari has refused to respond to questions being asked by the Force

His reason was that he was not in a better place to write and answer questions regarding his involvement in drug deals

Meanwhile, at the resumed proceedings in the matter, on Tuesday, March 15, the NDLEA, through its director, prosecution and legal services, Mr. Joseph Sunday, told the court that he was just served a further affidavit by Kyari’s lawyer

The suspended commander of the intelligence response team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, who is remanded in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), over his involvement in a 25kg illicit drug deal, has refused to officially respond to the query issued him by Force Headquarters.

This is even as the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, March 15, threatened to strike out the N500 million fundamental right enforcement suit Kyari filed against the Federal Government.

It was gathered that the embattled detective was handed the query while in NDLEA’s custody, close to a month ago, Vanguard reports.

Abba Kyari refuses to answer a query by Force Headquarters. Photo credit: Samuel Olubiyo

Source: Original

Rather than answer the query, sources disclosed that Kyari said he could not write from where he was.

The source said:

“That alone is a reply to the query. He stated that he could not write from where he was. He said when he gets out, he would officially answer the query, as he was not in the right frame of mind to answer officially."

Hushpuppi: Anxiety as IGP Usman Baba speaks on extradition of DCP Abba Kyari

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has said the Nigeria Police Force is yet to receive a formal request for the extradition of Abba Kyari, the suspended deputy commissioner of police.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, October 28, Baba said the police has, however, received feedback on the legal advice requested from Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

Legit.ng recalls that the IGP had in August received the reportof the panel set up to probe the bribery allegations against Kyari over his alleged relationship with Hushpuppi, the Instagram celebrity and self-confessed international fraudster.

Abba Kyari detained by the NDLEA, failed to get bail

Meanwhile, the bail application filed by Kyari has been turned down by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

During the sitting presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo, on Monday, February 28, the court ruled that Kyari's bail application has been overtaken by events.

The NDLEA is currently detaining the embattled super cop over alleged links.

Source: Legit.ng