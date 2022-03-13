Seems like the embattled DCP, Abba Kyari would heave a sigh of relief following a recent position of the AGF, Malami regarding his case

The Attorney General of the Federation has maintained that there was no evidence to show that money was laundered by the senior police officer

Meanwhile, the police investigations earlier revealed how the international scammers led by Hushpuppi paid N235,120,000 to Kyari’s younger brother

There are strong indications that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, may be plotting to save a former commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, from facing criminal prosecution for alleged money laundering.

A new twist into the $1.1million Hushpuppi internet scam involving suspended Commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari and fraudster, Ramon Abass aka Hushpuppi and other accomplices emerged at the weekend with the office of the Attorney General issuing new legal advice exonerating Kyari from money laundering allegations.

The Punch reports that weeks after directing the police to probe him for allegedly receiving 33 proceeds of crime, stating that a case of money laundering had been established against Kyari, the justice minister in a new legal advice said there was no evidence to show that money was laundered by the senior police officer.

Abba Kyari and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN). Photo credit: Abubakar Malami, SAN, Abba Kyari

Source: Facebook

The office of the AGF which in its first legal advice admitted that a prima- facie case of money laundering of 33 payments (proceeds of crime) was established by the DIG Joseph Egbunike led Special Investigation Panel against Kyari has now said, there are no links with Kyari following further investigations.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The new legal advice with reference number, DPPA/LA/814/21, written on behalf of the AGF by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Ministry of Justice, Mohammed Abubakar emphasized that the evidence contained in the case diary had no link between DCP Abba Kyari and Hushpuppi, Vanguard added.

Hushpuppi: Anxiety as IGP Usman Baba speaks on extradition of DCP Abba Kyari

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has said the Nigeria Police Force is yet to receive a formal request for the extradition of Abba Kyari, the suspended deputy commissioner of police.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, October 28, Baba said the police has, however, received feedback on the legal advice requested from Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

Legit.ng recalls that the IGP had in August received the report of the panel set up to probe the bribery allegations against Kyari over his alleged relationship with Hushpuppi, the Instagram celebrity and self-confessed international fraudster.

Abba Kyari detained by the NDLEA, failed to get bail

Meanwhile, the bail application filed by Kyari has been turned down by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

During the sitting presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo, on Monday, February 28, the court ruled that Kyari's bail application has been overtaken by events.

The NDLEA is currently detaining the embattled super cop over alleged links.

Source: Legit.ng