There was a lot of tension at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, March 14, during the hearing of Abba Kyari's case

The judge in charge of the case, Justice Emeka Nwite, during the sitting deferred the verdict for bail application

But while agents of the NDLEA were leading Kyari from the court's premises, a woman identified as his wife slumped

Abuja - Suspended DCP Abba Kyari's wife on Monday, March 14, slumped at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The lady was said to have fainted after the presiding judge, Justice Emeka Nwite deferred the ruling on the bail application by Kyari and six other accused persons, Vanguard reports.

Abba Kyari's wife slumped during a court proceeding on Monday, March 14 (Photo: Abba Kyari)

She lost control of herself upon seeing armed operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) leading Kyari and the others away from the court's premises.

Afterward, she was quickly rushed to one of the offices of the court building by agents of the NDLEA to be revived.

One of the women who accompanied the NDLEA officers disclosed that Kyari's wife was asthmatic.

Bad news for Abba Kyari as court gives unfavourable verdict

Meanwhile, the bail application filed by Abba Kyarihad been turned down by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

During the sitting presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo, on Monday, February 28, the court ruled that Kyari's bail application had been overtaken by events.

The embattled super cop had filed a fundamental human rights suit against the federal government, describing the drug trafficking allegations against him as false.

Meanwhile, Kyari had alleged that members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) were behind his travails.

The embattled senior police officer made this claim when he appeared before a probe panel led by Joseph Egbunike, a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Kyari's claim was contained in a report submitted by the panel to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, which was in turn forwarded to the Police Service Commission (PSC).

According to Kyari, IPOB and its armed wing were after him due to the onslaught launched against them in the southeast.

He was quoted to have said:

“It is a campaign to smear his reputation by members of IPOB/ESN who vowed to destroy him, due to his onslaught against them in the South East."

