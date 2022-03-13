VP Yemi Osinbajo is opening up on his close working relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari since he took over power

According to Osinbajo, in the last seven years there has not been any religious dispute between himself and the Nigerian leader

The vice president described Buhari as a model of a leader who accommodates people of different religious backgrounds

FCT, Abuja - Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday, March 12, said that he has not had any religious dispute with President Muhammadu Buhari in the last seven years of working closely with him.

The vice president made the statement while playing host to His Eminence, Sheikh Muhammadu Mahi Ibrahim Niass the Senegal-based Grand Khalifa of Tijjaniya Movement, Worldwide at the State House, Abuja.

Yemi Osinabjo with the Senegal-based Grand Khalifa of Tijjaniya Movement, Worldwide, His Eminence, Sheikh Muhammadu Mahi Ibrahim Niass. Photo credit: Tolani Alli

Vanguard quoted him as saying:

“President Buhari is a serious Muslim and I am a pastor, both of us have worked together for about seven years, we have not had any issues.

The President has shown great leadership, he has shown that he wants a country where people of different faiths live in harmony and with love for one another.”

He described the Nigerian leader as a model of a leader who accommodates people of different religious backgrounds, citing his relationship with Buhari as a perfect example.

The vice president in a statement by his spokesperson, Laolu Akande reiterated the importance of religion to human development, calling for the promotion of peace using faiths, Channels Television added.

He canvassed for the use of faith by religious leaders to unite the nation as well as improve the lives of the citizenry.

Speaking further, the vice president explained that faith leaders should work together to address the challenges facing the continent.

Buhari hands over to VP Osinbajo, flies out to London for medical trip

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osinbajo will preside over the nation’s affairs for two weeks while President Buhari is away on a medical trip to London in the United Kingdom.

The president made this known on Sunday, March 6 while briefing reporters at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja before leaving the country to see his doctors.

He said:

“Well, I cannot claim to be doing the work alone. The government is fully represented; the vice president is there; constitutionally when I’m away, he’s in charge.”

2023 presidency: Osinbajo's aide Reveals why VP is yet to announce ambition to contest for president

Meanwhile, the vice president's spokesperson said Osinbajo will officially communicate his stance on whether he will contest the 2023 presidential election or not.

Akande while fielding questions from journalists at the State House on Tuesday, March 8, said Osinbajo is focused on supporting President Muhammadu Buhari in his aim to address challenges faced by Nigerians.

His words:

“Well, like he has said up to this time, he is committed to the work that he is elected as vice president and to support the president."

