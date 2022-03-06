VP Yemi Osinbajo will take charge of federal government affairs as President Muhammadu Buhari leaves Nigeria for London

The president will spend two weeks in London where he will meet his doctors for his routine medical checks

President Buhari told State House correspondents at the Abuja airport that his deputy will take control of the government while he is away

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will preside over the nation’s affairs for two weeks while President Muhammadu Buhari is away on a medical trip to London in the United Kingdom.

The president made this known on Sunday, March 6 while briefing reporters at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja before leaving the country to see his doctors.

VP Osinbajo will be in charge of government as President Buhari visits London to see his doctors. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Channels Television quoted him as saying:

“Well, I cannot claim to be doing the work alone. The government is fully represented; the vice president is there; constitutionally when I’m away, he’s in charge.”

The president, who initially planned to embark on the trip to London from Nairobi, Kenya, where he attended the United Nations Environmental Programme 50th-anniversary event, returned to the Nigerian capital last Friday, March 4.

He also spoke about the forthcoming national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), expressing confidence that the event will be conducted smoothly.

He said:

“Well, they should wait and see. How did we come as a party to take power from the ruling party who had been there before us for so many years? So, we have the capacity, everything will be alright.”

