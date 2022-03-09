The vice president will be making his decision on the forthcoming 2023 presidential election known in due time

With calls from various quarters, both political and otherwise, for the vice president Yemi Osinbajo to contest for president, the number two man in the country seems not to be moved.

Premium Times reports that Laolu Akande, the vice president's spokesperson said Osinbajo will officially communicate his stance on whether he will contest the 2023 presidential election or not.

Akande while fielding questions from journalists at the State House on Tuesday, March 8, said Osinbajo is focused on supporting President Muhammadu Buhari in his aim to address challenges faced by Nigerians.

His words:

“Well, like he has said up to this time, he is committed to the work that he is elected as vice president and to support the president.

“ That is what he is focused on now; and like I have also said in my last tweet, whatever will be his activities or whatever he would do will be communicated officially."

Akande also noted that having served as vice president for seven to eight years now, Osinbajo believes in the notion that the kind of governance Nigerians desire is founded on the heart of justice and service.

He said:

“He often says in most of the meetings that we hold that the reason why we are here is that people put us here.

“We are here in the interest of the people; so, he is someone that is committed to that notion of service to the people, whether in government, whether as a pastor, whether as a lawyer."

“In every aspect of his life, he understands very diligently the idea that we are here to serve.’’

