Chelsea's bank account has been suspended by Barclays after government sanctions were imposed on Roman Abramovich.

Club owner and Russian oligarch Abramovich was added to the United Kingdom's list of sanctioned individuals on Thursday in the wake of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

The decision prevents the 55-year-old from selling the Blues despite him announcing his intention to do so at the start of March. It also prohibits Chelsea from selling merchandise from their shops, selling new tickets or signing players.

The club is operating under strict regulations as part of their special sporting licence but the impact of the sanctions is far-reaching and they have seen their £40million-per-season deal with telecommunications giant Three suspended.

In a fresh blow on Friday evening, Barclays temporarily suspended Chelsea's bank accounts while they inspect the sporting license.

Source: Legit.ng