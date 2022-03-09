It was gathered that President Buhari did not inform the National Assembly that he would transmit power to Osinbajo while he is away on medical routines in England

This means that the President did not follow statutory processes contained in the Nigerian Constitution to transmit power to Osinbajo

It is not clear at the moment if Osinbajo is at the helm of affairs while the president is away as there is no official statement from him yet

The National Assembly (NASS) says it does not recognise Vice President Yemi Osinbajo acting capacity while President Muhammadu Buhari is away on a medical trip in the United Kingdom.

Punch reports that the legislative tier of government claims that President Buhari did not issue an official statement to the house notifying them of Osinbajo’s acting capacity in his absence.

The upper and lower legislative chamber confirmed that President Buhari did issue a communique confirming Osinbajo's position as acting president. Photo Credit: (Femi Adesina)

At the plenary session in the upper and lower legislative chamber on Wednesday, March 9 Legit.ng gathered that the presiding officers did not read any communique from the president stating the transference of power.

Confirming the report, an official of one at one of the liaison offices disclosed that President Buhari did not write to the legislative house confirming Osinbajo in an acting capacity in his absence.

Recall that the President on Sunday, March 6, announced that Osinbajo would assume the helm of affairs pending when he returns from his medical trip in England.

Buhari made this known shortly before he took off in the presidential at the Abuja Airport heading to England.

However, in the statutory provision of the law of Nigerian Constitution, Section 145(1) states that ‘Whenever the President transmits to the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives a written declaration that he is proceeding on vacation or that he is otherwise unable to discharge the functions of his office until he transmits to them a written declaration to the contrary such functions shall be discharged by the Vice-President as Acting President.’

Prior to President Buhari’s recent medical trip to England, he has on three occasions transferred power to Osinbajo since they assume power in 2015.

Buhari transferred power to Osinbajo twice in 2016 in February and June respectively. Also in January 2017 while Buhari was away on a 10-day leave in England, power was transmitted to Osinbajo yet again after Buhari had written to the National Assembly to that effect.

Why Buhari Sacked Buni and Chose Bello

In another development, President Buhari has waded into the current leadership disputes of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Buhari was said to have sanctioned the removal of Mai Mala Buni as the caretaker chairman of the party, installing Governor Sani Bello as the acting chairman.

Buni who is on a trip to Dubai is expected to tender his resignation with immediate effect, a move that will see him seek re-election for the governorship seat in Yobe.

Governor Sani Bello Speaks On Replacing Buni

However, the interim chairman, Sani Bello has vehemently stated that his role as the party leader is on an acting basis.

Bello who recently inaugurated the zonal chairmen of the APC has also summoned the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

This meeting is expected to formulate plans that will highlight the schedule of the party's national conventions slated for Saturday, March 26.

