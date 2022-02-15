From being suspended from the police to being arrested for alleged drug links, the story DCP Abba Kyari is turning out to be a classic "grace to grass" masterpiece.

Kyari's slip into the den of disgrace began in July 2021 when a United States court documents indicated that Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, alleged that he bribed Abba the deputy commissioner of police to arrest a co-fraudster named Vincent in Nigeria.

The House of Reps honoured the embattled DCP Abba Kyari for ‘outstanding performance’ in 2020. Photo credit: House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Hushpuppi, an embattled Nigerian socialite, is facing fraud charges in the US. According to the documents, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) indicted Kyari of conspiring with Hushpuppi in a $1.1 million scam.

Though Kyari denied the allegation, he was suspended by the police while a panel was set up to probe his alleged involvement in the fraud.

On Monday, February 7, Abubakar Malami (SAN), the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), said the federal government and United States government were discussing the possible extradition of Kyari.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The AGF also said reasonable grounds for suspicion have been established against Kyari.

While Nigerians were debating Kyari's possible extradition, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) dropped another bombshell against Kyari on Monday, February 14.

The agency declared Kyari wanted “over his involvement in a 25kg cocaine deal”. Hours after the declaration, the police announced his arrest and subsequent transfer to the NDLEA’s custody.

Kyari: A super cop turned super suspect

Before Kyari's slip into the abyss of disgrace began, he was a celebrated policeman usually described by the Nigerian media as "super cop".

His name found its way to the lips of many Nigerians when security threats become complicated and defy solutions.

In 2019, when the rate of kidnapping on Abuja-Kaduna Expressway became unbearable, it was Kyari and his team that was deployed to tackle the menace.

House of Reps honours Kyari for “outstanding performance”

In June 2020, DCP Kyari was invited to the floor of the House of Reps and honoured for “for his hard work and outstanding performance over the years in the NPF”.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the house, said the honour bestowed on Kyari was not only from the lawmakers but the people of Nigeria, TheCable reported.

His words:

“It is not what they do all the time and for everybody but for those who have distinguished themselves in various fields of service.

“This is also to show Nigerians that despite the not too good image of the Nigerian police, there are very good officers in the force.

“This is the greatest honour because this is the only institution where all Nigerians are represented. This is not an award from the house of reps alone but an award from the entire people of Nigeria.”

Silverbird ‘hero of the year’, 2018

Two years before the House of Reps honour, DCP Kyari was also recognised as the 2018 ‘hero of the year’ by Silverbird Communications.

Presenting the award to Kyari on behalf Silverbird, Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra state praised the suspended DCP for his efforts in “ensuring we are able to have a good night sleep”.

He added:

“It’s worth celebrating anybody that contributes to ensuring we are able to have a good night sleep. Considering what he’s been able to achieve, I thank Silverbird for recognising him.

"That’s what we need in this country, to celebrate those who are working. It’s time to stop celebrating those who are destroying the country."

Honoured by Aisha Buhari

Also in 2018, DCP Kyari was honoured by Aisha Buhari, the first lady of Nigeria, according to TheCabble.

He was presented with a gilded plaque, which read, “in appreciation and recognition of his gallantry and diligent role in curbing crime in Nigeria”.

The award was presented to him at Aso Rock, where Kyari was hailed for his role in solving some of the biggest cases in the nation.

Abba Kyari: Reps may review honour conferred on police officer after FBI Indictment

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has said Kyari will remain its honouree until he is found guilty of the allegations against him by the FBI in the United States.

Kyari's invitation and honour followed a motion moved by the member representing Chibok Federal Constituency in Borno State, Ahmad Jaha, two days earlier.

The spokesman of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, said the DCP was still innocent until proven guilty.

Source: Legit.ng