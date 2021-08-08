The House of Representatives says the honour bestowed on Abba Kyari may be withdrawn only if he is found guilty

The spokesman of the House, Benjamin Kalu, says the police officer is innocent until proven guilty by the US authorities

The US authorities through the Federal Bureau of Investigation had indicted the Borno-born police officer for fraud

Abuja - The House of Representatives has said Abba Kyari will remain its honouree until he is found guilty of the allegations against him by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States.

Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, has been suspended by the Police Service Commission on the recommendation of the Inspector General of Police IGP, Usman Baba, pending his investigation by Nigeria’s police authorities.

Abba Kyari is the recipient of so many awards. Photo credit: Abba Kyari

Reps sticking to its decision until Kyari is found guilty

In June 2020, the green chambers honoured Borno-born Kyari for his exceptional service to the Nigeria Police Force and Nigeria.

The invitation and honour followed a motion moved by the member representing Chibok Federal Constituency in Borno State, Ahmad Jaha, two days earlier.

When contacted by The Punch newspaper to speak on the honour bestowed on Kyari, after the police officer was named in a scandal, the spokesman of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, said the DCP was still innocent until proven guilty.

His words:

“The position of our law is that you are innocent until you are proved guilty. It is not the only award that he has. We cannot begin to strip him of his award; he is a suspect at the moment. Lawmakers are not lawbreakers.

“The constitution says you are innocent until proved guilty. But if at the end of the day, he is convicted, then the House would have a reason to review its position. But at the moment, he is still under investigation.”

Abba Kyari controversial Facebook post

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Kyari deleted a social media post where he defended himself against the FBI that he got money from money laundering suspect, Abass Ramon, aka Hushpuppi.

After media reports quoting FBI documents reported that Kyari was mentioned by Hushpuppi, the police officer took to his Facebook page to deny the allegations.

He has since deleted the Facebook post on his page with almost 5000,000 followers.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Isah, broadcaster and founder of Brekete Family, a human rights radio station, says Kyari has done so much good for Nigeria to go down for a mistake.

Isah, while speaking on his breakfast radio/television programme on 101.1 FM in Abuja on Tuesday, August 3 said the US is wrong to ask for the extradition of Kyari.

He added that many senior officers in the country are envious of Kyari because of his extraordinary performance in the Nigeria Police Force.

