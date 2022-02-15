Barely a day after Abba Kyari's arrest, the NDLEA has commenced investigating the senior policeman and other indicted officers

Kyari and four other officers were arrested over alleged drug links and handed over to the NDLEA on Monday, February 14

The NDLEA also gave assurance to Nigerians that any of its officers found to be involved will face the music

FCT, Abuja - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday, February 15, commenced the grilling of DCP Abba Kyari over his involvement in an intercontinental drugs ring, a report by Vanguard has stated.

The suspended IRT commander and four other officers were arrested over a deal to compromise 25 kilograms of Cocaine and handed over to the NDLEA following the order of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba.

Day after his arrest, the NDLEA has commenced probing Abba Kyari over alleged drug links. Photo credit: Datti Assalafiy

Vanguard cited anonymous sources as saying that the NDLEA plans to conclude the interrogations of DCP Kyari and the other officers by the end of work on Wednesday, February 16.

The NDLEA also vowed to ensure that any of its personnel that was indicted would not go scot-free.

Femi Babafemi, NDLEA's spokesman, urged anyone who has concrete information or evidence against the agency's personnel to speak out.

In another related report, Abubakar Malami (SAN), the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), has said the federal government and United States government are discussing the possible extradition of Kyari.

Malami spoke on Monday, February 7, while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme. The AGF also said reasonable grounds for suspicion have been established against Kyari.

Kyari had earlier been suspended by the Nigeria Police Force over his alleged involvement in a $1 million scam masterminded by Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi.

Meanwhile, allegations made against DCP Kyari regarding the $1 million scam masterminded by Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, will be investigated by another panel.

This was the decision of the Police Service Commission (PSC) in a meeting held on Thursday, February 10.

The commission said the police force has only two weeks to carry out the investigation and present its report.

