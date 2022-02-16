A younger brother to DCP Abba Kyari has been accused of being involved in illicit money transactions from the controversial drug deal

Young Kyari was said to have received N235.12 million from notorious internet fraudster Hushpuppi

This disclosure was made by the Nigerian police in a new report forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation

A fresh report from the police has revealed how members of the embattled ex-commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari received a whooping sum of N235,120,000 from a suspected internet fraudster Ramon Abbas.

The report showed that Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi who is also a team led of an international scam group wired N235.12 million to young Kyari.

The Punch reports that Kyari also transferred N44 million to his younger brother's bank account in multiple tranches.

Abba Kyari's younger brother has been accused of receiving N235 million from Hushpuppi Photo: Abba Kyari and Hushpuppi

Source: UGC

Also, investigations by the police did not reveal whether the younger Kyari's was acting as a proxy or front for his elder brother.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Details of drug cartel deal that nailed Kyari and his brother

Details of the report also showed that the DCP who was suspended from duties in July after he was enmeshed in an FBI investigation that linked him to Hushpuppi attempted to sell some of the drugs seized from dealers in Enugu.

Part of the intelligence details which was also submitted to the desk of the Attorney General of the Federation said that a total of N279.120 million went into the bank account of Kyari's younger brother at different times.

It was also gathered that the cash flow was from a cyber scam syndicate members -Efe Martins (lead coordinator), Sikiru Adekoya, Usman Ibrahim, and Hussaini Ala.

The report read in part:

“Sikiru Adekoya has many times received money from Hushpuppi and Efe and has equally transferred money to Usman Ibrahim."

The police however noted that it could not offer reasonable explanations of what the sums were meant for and what he did with the monies.

The report added"

“A junior brother to DCP Kyari is a major beneficiary of funds from the Zenith Bank account of Hussaini Ala from where he at different times received various sums totalling N218, 120, 000. He also received the sum of N44m in multiple transactions from DCP Abba Kyari.’’

Abba Kyari: Again, NDLEA reveals more details investigation of 'super cop's' dealings with drug trafficking

Nigerians have been assured that the ongoing probe of deputy commissioner of police Abba Kyari would be transparent.

The assurance was given to Nigerians by the leadership of the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The agency also said that all persons involved in the illicit trafficking in which DCP Kyari is caught up must be made to face justice.

NDLEA declares suspended DCP Abba Kyari wanted as damning video evidence emerges

A deputy commissioner of police who was earlier linked to the crimes committed by an internet fraudster has been declared wanted.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) declared Abba Kyari wanted on Monday, February 14.

According to the agency, Kyari is wanted for being a member of a drug trafficking syndicate across the globe.

Source: Legit.ng