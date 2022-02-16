Nigerians have been assured that the ongoing probe of deputy commissioner of police Abba Kyari would be transparent

The assurance was given to Nigerians by the leadership of the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)

The agency also said that all persons involved in the illicit trafficking which DCP Kyari is caught up in must be made to face justice

Barely 48 hours after the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) declared Abba Kyari, the suspended deputy commissioner of police wanted, more information on the probe has emerged.

The NDLEA contrary to claims in some quarters that the previously perceived super cop would go scotfree said no stone would be left unturned in the investigation and prosecution of the matter.

The NDLEA has said that no stone would be left unturned in the investigation of Abba Kyari Photo: Abba Kyari

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reports that the NDLEA said there would be no cover-up for anyone involved in the drug trafficking deal, irrespective of their class or status in society.

Further urging Nigerians and the general public to be patient, the agency assured that all grey areas on the interception of 25kg of illicit drugs at the Enugu Airport would be unravelled.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Involvement of NDLEA officials

Also reacting to a statement by the police calling on the commission to ensure its officers involved in the matter are also made to face justice, the spokesperson of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said there would be no cover-up.

Babafemi said:

“Having gone this far, and doing due diligence, what kind of cover-up are you talking about? Anybody that may be indicted would face the full wrath of the law.

"And this has always been the stance of the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa."

NDLEA declares suspended DCP Abba Kyari wanted as damning video evidence emerges

A deputy commissioner of police who was earlier linked to the crimes committed by an internet fraudster has been declared wanted.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) declared Abba Kyari wanted on Monday, February 14.

According to the agency, Kyari is wanted for being a member of a drug trafficking syndicate across the globe.

Hushppupi: Police get only 2 weeks to investigate, conclude Abba Kyari's case

Allegations made against DCP Abba Kyari, the suspended commander of the IRT will be investigated by another panel.

This was the decision of the Police Service Commission (PSC) in a meeting held on Thursday, February 10.

The commission said the police force has only two weeks to carry out the investigation and present its report.

Source: Legit.ng