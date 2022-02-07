Abubakar Malami (SAN), Nigeria's attorney general, said the FG and the US government are in talks over the $1 million scam involving DCP Abba Kyari

Abubakar Malami (SAN), the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), says the federal government and United States government are discussing the possible extradition of the suspended deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari.

The discussion was necessitated by Kyari's alleged role in a $1 million scam perpetrated by the international internet fraudster Ramon Abbas, aka, Hushpuppi and five others.

Malami spoke on Monday, February 7, while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme.

The AGF also said reasonable grounds for suspicion have been established against Kyari, The Punch reported.

Recall that the Nigeria Police Force had probed Kyari and transmitted its findings to Malami for “legal opinion”.

Commenting on the case, Malami said:

“It is an issue that has international and national dimensions. Actions have been taken, it is a work-in-process locally and internationally and we are doing whatever it takes to ensure justice is done within the context of the law regardless of the personalities that are involved.

“When criminality is involved, Nigeria and US naturally work together when there are elements of the offences that have taken place in the diverse jurisdictions. So, Nigeria is doing the needful by way of supporting what America is doing for the purpose of ensuring that the cases are tried accordingly within the context of the American context of it. And then, eventually, if there is need for local prosecution, nothing stops it.”

Commenting specifically on Kyari's probe, Malami said:

“There are a lot of issues that are ongoing inclusive of the possibility of consideration for extradition. That is where the collaboration element of it comes into play.”

On whether or not a request for Kyari’s extradition had been made by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, he said:

“There could be a need or perhaps the possibility of making such request.”

Malami added:

“As far as I am concerned, the parties are discussing, the parties are collaborating, there are exchanges of correspondence from the perspective of investigation, from the perspective of extradition, and associated things.

“Reasonable grounds for suspicion have been established and that will eventually translate to the possibility of prosecution and conviction if indeed one is adjudged guilty by the law.”

