FCT, Abuja - On Monday, February 14, the police arrested DCP Abba Kyari and four other police officers over alleged drug links.

Kyari who is on suspension and the other officers accused of being involved in "an alleged case of criminal conspiracy, discreditable, unethical, and unprofessional conduct, official corruption and tampering with exhibits in a case of illicit drug trafficking involving a perpetual transnational drug cartel."

DCP Abba Kyari and four other police officers have been arrested and handed over to the NDLEA over alleged drug links. Photo credit: Abba Kyari

Their arrest followed the declaration of Kyari wanted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Here is a list of the indicted police officers:

DCP Abba Kyari ACP Sunday J. Ubua ASP Bawa James Inspector Simon Agirgba Inspector John Nuhu

A statement by the police indicates that another indicted officer, AS John Umoru is at large.

The NDLEA confirmed that the five listed officers were driven into its National Headquarters in Abuja at about 5pm on Monday, February 14, and were formally handed over to the agency for interrogation and further investigation.

After handing over the officers to the NDLEA, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, charged the chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Buba Marawa, to "ensure the identification, arrest and investigation of the agency’s officers who have also been found to be colluding with the international drug cartel".

The IGP assured the public of his administration’s commitment to upholding the tenets and values of policing in line with the agenda of ethical regeneration, restoration of professional standard, enhancement of the anti-corruption drive, respect for the rule of law and inter-agency collaboration in the drive to stabilise the internal security order of the country.

AGF Malami gives crucial update Abba Kyari's possible extradition to US

In another related report, Abubakar Malami (SAN), the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), has said the federal government and United States government are discussing the possible extradition of Kyari.

Malami spoke on Monday, February 7, while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme. The AGF also said reasonable grounds for suspicion have been established against Kyari.

Kyari had earlier been suspended by the Nigeria Police Force over his alleged involvement in a $1 million scam masterminded by Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi.

