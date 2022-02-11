Allegations made against DCP Abba Kyari, the suspended commander of the IRT will be investigated by another panel

This was the decision of the Police Service Commission (PSC) in a meeting held on Thursday, February 10

The commission said the police force has only two weeks to carry out the investigation and present its report

Abuja - The has directed the Force headquarters to constitute another panel of inquiry to investigate the FBI indictment allegations against the suspended IRT commander, DCP Abba Kyari.

In a statement released by Ikechukwu Ani, head of press and public relations, the commission has called for further investigation which should not take more than two weeks, which is half the time it took the police force to conduct the original investigation.

The investigation is to be carried out in two weeks

Source: UGC

The PSC also directed that the investigation should be carried out by a different panel, Vanguard reports.

This was part of the resolutions reached at the continuation of the commission's 14th plenary meeting held in Abuja on Thursday, February 10, and chaired by Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The statement seen by Daily Nigerian added:

“The commission at the Plenary Meeting also considered 20 Pending Disciplinary Matters and five appeals and petitions from the Inspector General of Police and aggrieved serving and ex-Police Officers. It also considered five promotion appeals.

“The commission reaffirmed its earlier decision to exonerate SP Shaaba Adamu Gboyako a former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to former Inspector General of Police taken at its I9th Plenary Meeting of 28th and 29th September 2020.

“The commission was mindful of the need to safeguard its corporate image and defend its institutional integrity. It directed the Inspector General of Police to implement its decision as its affects the officer without delay…”

Hushpuppi: Anxiety as IGP Usman Baba speaks on extradition of DCP Abba Kyari

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, had said the Nigeria Police Force was yet to receive a formal request for the extradition of Kyari.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, October 28, Baba said the police has, however, received feedback on the legal advice requested from Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

Speaking on the development, Baba said the police had received the AGF’s legal advice, adding that he hasn’t received any formal request for Kyari’s extradition to the US over the allegations.

Source: Legit.ng