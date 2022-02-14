A deputy commissioner of police who was earlier linked to the crimes committed by an internet fraudster has been declared wanted

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) declared Abba Kyari wanted on Monday, February 14

According to the agency, Kyari is wanted for being a member of a drug trafficking syndicate across the globe

Months after an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) linked a Nigerian top police officer to an internet fraudster popularly known as Hushpuppi, Nigeria's drug agency has declared him wanted.

The Nation reports that the Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari has been declared wanted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The declaration was made on Monday, February 14, during a press briefing in Abuja.

Abba Kyari has been declared wanted by NDLEA Photo: Abba Kyari

Speaking during the briefing, the spokesperson of the agency said that the head of the NDLEA Intelligence Response Team (IRT) declared Kyari wanted for alleged drug trafficking.

According to the NDLEA, an investigation into the activities of the police officer revealed that Kyari is a member of a drug syndicate that operates across the globe.

Also, Arise TV reports that there is visual evidence of Kyari attempting to bribe an NDLEA officer.

The video shows the suspended DCP Kyari making attempts to bribe the officer with proceeds from drug sales worth $61,500.

It was also gathered that the DCP had turned down efforts by the NDLEA for questioning.

Hushppupi: Police get only 2 weeks to investigate, conclude Abba Kyari's case

Allegations made against DCP Abba Kyari, the suspended commander of the IRT will be investigated by another panel.

This was the decision of the Police Service Commission (PSC) in a meeting held on Thursday, February 10.

The commission said the police force has only two weeks to carry out the investigation and present its report.

Hushpuppi: Anxiety as IGP Usman Baba speaks on extradition of DCP Abba Kyari

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, had said the Nigeria Police Force was yet to receive a formal request for the extradition of Kyari.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, October 28, Baba said the police has, however, received feedback on the legal advice requested from Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

Speaking on the development, Baba said the police had received the AGF’s legal advice, adding that he hasn’t received any formal request for Kyari’s extradition to the US over the allegations.

US govt gathers 6,700-page documentary evidence for Abba Kyari’s case

The United States government had gathered over 2,700 electronic files as part of the evidence for trial in the $1.1million fraud case involving Kyari.

A court document also reportedly shows other sets of investigative reports and “new discoveries” including documents obtained from foreign law enforcement agencies with over 6,700 pages that are being processed by prosecutors.

It was gathered that the parties jointly filed the application on Friday, September 24, citing various reasons for asking for a trial postponement.

The defence lawyers reportedly asked for additional time to prepare for the case while the US prosecutors also asked for more time to process troves of documents, including those obtained from foreign countries.

