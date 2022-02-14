Earlier, the Nigeria Police Force has arrested DCP Abba Kyari and four other police officers for their involvement in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and more

The arrest of the officers was sequel to pieces of information received from the leadership of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on 10th February 2022

In a twist, there are interesting attributes of the suspended commander of the IRT and how he stuns with some on duty

On Monday, February 14, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) offered damning details of how the suspended Head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari offered its operatives $61,400 cash and negotiated the release of 25kg seized hard drugs, The Nation reports.

But in a turn of events, there are certain facts that make the embattled police rep the most talked about and sought after in the Force.

Earlier, IGP Usman Baba orders immediate transfer of Kyari's case to NDLEA

Source: Facebook

Below are interesting things you never knew about Abba Kyari;

1. Birth Month

Abba Kyari was born on March 17, 1975.

2. A Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)

He is a Deputy Commissioner of Police and a member of the Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team in the Nigerian Police Force Headquarter in Abuja.

3. Member of International Association of Chiefs of Police

He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

4. Served at Lagos State Police Command

Prior to his appointment as IGP-IRT, he served at Lagos State Police Command as the Officer-In-Charge of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

7. A cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police

He graduated as cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and was posted to Adamawa State Police Command for his one-year mandatory attachment in Song Police Division.

8. A Divisional Crime Officer

He was later deployed as Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) in Numan, Adamawa State and served as Unit Commander 14 PMF Yola.

9. An Officer-In-Charge of Special Anti-Robbery Squad

He moved to Lagos State Police Command as 2 IC and later Officer-In-Charge of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

10. His link with Hushpuppi

On August 1, 2021, he denied allegations he ever demanded or received a bribe from celebrity internet fraudster Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, alias Hushpuppi, from a $1.1million loot.

11. His alleged drug involvement

On Monday, February 14, 2022, NDLEA revealed how Abba Kyari offered $61,400 cash for the negotiated release of 25kg hard drugs.

12. Married

He is happily married with children.

Meanwhile, allegations made against DCP Abba Kyari, the suspended commander of the IRT will be investigated by another panel.

This was the decision of the Police Service Commission (PSC) in a meeting held on Thursday, February 10.

The commission said the police force has only two weeks to carry out the investigation and present its report.

