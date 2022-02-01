President Muhammadu Buhari is very interested in a restructured Nigeria, and he has shared his view in this regard

Abuja- Nigeria's leader, President Muhammadu Buhari has shared his opinion regarding restructuring the country.

According to Buhari, it pleases him that the Nigerian elite has realised that changing the country is a task for everyone.

The president spoke on Sunday, January 30 at a dinner in honour of the 2022 committee of business, political, media and civil society leaders.

President Muhammadu Buhari spoke during a dinner with the 2022 committee held at the banquet hall, State House Abuja, on January 31, 2022. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, made this disclosure on his official Facebook page.

Buhari said:

"I am delighted that members of the Nigerian elite have woken up to the fact that the task of changing this society is a task for all of us, whether we are in the private or public sector."

How his government would have fared

The president, who noted that he has always been critical of the elite, said his government may have fared better if it had the support of the elite from the outset, The Cable also reported.

The last lap of his administration

Assuring Nigerians that his administration will finish strong in the last lap of his tenure, the president affirmed:

"I am gradually entering my final year in office. It is a period I intend to spend not only on consolidating on the achievements of the past seven years but also to leave a legacy for a united, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria."

