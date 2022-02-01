The next administration will benefits from the current administration according to President Muhammadu Buhari

According to the Nigerian president, the next administration will benefit from a revamped armed and security forces

Buhari said this at a dinner in honour of the 2022 Committee of Business, Political, Media and Civil Society Leaders

Nigerians have been assured that the next administration will meet good things on ground when the tenure begins. This assurance was given by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Buhari, his administration will hand over an agriculture-led and diversified home-grown economy, stable democracy and revamped armed and security forces to the next administration.

Buhari who promised that his administration will will finish strong says he looks forward to leaving a legacy for a united, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria with 24 years of uninterrupted democracy.

This was disclosed by special adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

He claimed Buhari said this at a dinner in honour of the 2022 Committee of Business, Political, Media and Civil Society Leaders.

The president was quoted to have said:

”I am gradually entering my final year in office. It is a period I intend to spend not only on consolidating on the achievements of the past seven years but also to leave a legacy for a united, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria."

