At least 17 people were killed after heavily armed bandits stormed Dangulbi community in Sokoto State and opened fire on residents

The attackers reportedly looted about 20 shops and remained in the area for hours, delaying the evacuation and burial of victims

Many residents fled to neighbouring communities while locals called for stronger security deployment and improved road access

Tragedy struck Dangulbi community in Tureta Local Government Area of Sokoto State after armed bandits launched a deadly assault that left at least 17 people dead and forced residents to abandon their homes.

The attack occurred on Sunday morning, May 31, when a large group of gunmen riding motorcycles reportedly invaded the community and opened fire on residents, Punch reported.

Residents of Dangulbi community fled into nearby forests.

Source: Original

Witnesses cited by Punch said the attackers also looted shops and spread panic across the area as villagers fled into surrounding forests to escape the violence.

How did the attack unfold?

Residents said the assailants arrived between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and immediately began shooting at people.

“They started shooting as soon as they arrived. People ran in different directions in search of safety, but 17 people lost their lives during the attack,” a resident who requested anonymity said.

Among those killed were several community members as well as visitors who had travelled to the area for the Eid al-Kabir celebrations. Local sources identified some of the victims as Munde, Nagoma, Abdullahi, Danbala, Munden Chana, Muhammadu Dan Amo, Hassan, Abubakar Danbaba and Yidi Bafillace.

Residents disclosed that five of the deceased had come from Adarawa in Gummi Local Government Area of Zamfara state, while two others travelled from Gidan Gambo in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto state to celebrate Sallah with relatives.

Community members called for increased security presence following the deadly raid. Photo: NPF

Source: Twitter

Why could residents not bury victims?

According to community members, the attackers remained in the area for several hours after the killings, preventing residents from retrieving bodies for burial.

“They stayed until about 7 p.m., making it impossible for anyone to come out. Funeral prayers were eventually conducted after 9:30 p.m. when they left,” the source added.

Residents alleged that about 20 shops were looted during the raid. The gunmen reportedly moved through nearby settlements, including Kukoki and Birnin Magaji, where several people were abducted.

However, locals said the captives later escaped during a heavy rainstorm that disrupted the movement of their captors.

Residents demand stronger security presence

The incident has triggered fresh concerns about insecurity in the region. Many families have reportedly relocated to safer communities across Tureta, Shagari, Gummi and Bukkuyum local government areas.

Community members called on both the federal and state governments to strengthen security deployment and improve road networks in the area. They argued that poor road conditions often slow emergency responses during attacks.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Sokoto State Police Command, DSP Ahmed Rufai, said security agencies were aware of the development and had taken steps to restore normalcy in the affected community.

Ondo monarch murdered by suspected bandits

Earlier in another report, the monarch of Agamọ Community in Akure North Local Government Area, Oba Kehinde Falodun, was reportedly killed by suspected bandits.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening during an attempted abduction at the traditional ruler’s palace.

Source: Legit.ng