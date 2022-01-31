There is a new way in which banditry can be overcome in the country, and their activities suspended indefinitely

According to the Emir of Katsina, Adulmumini Kabir, one of such ways is for security agencies to kill them when they are caught

The monarch who made this statement in the state while reacting to the declaration of bandits as terrorists noted that the terror men deserves death not dialogue

The Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir, has found a new way to end banditry in the country.

According to the monarch, the only way to end the menace of banditry bedeviling the country is by killing bandits whenever they are caught.

The monarch made the declaration in his palace while responding to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who informed him that bandits had now been officially declared as terrorists to enable security agents to take more stringent measures against the hoodlums, according to Sahara Reporters.

The emir disclosed the only way to end banditry in the country is for security agencies to catch bandits and kill them. Photo credit: Emir of Katsina

The emir who hailed from President Muhammadu Buhari's home state, said:

“I’m really troubled, so is our governor here but I am very happy now that they have been officially declared terrorists. So, you catch and kill them. That is the only solution since dialoguing with them has failed."

He added:

“How can someone kill 20 to 30 person and be taken to correction centre? It will not augur well. If he comes out, he will go back to his old ways.”

In answer to their prayer, the Emir admonished people in the state to be obedient to God and have a clean mind towards each other by loving one another and being their brother’s keeper.

The Vice President was in the state on a condolence visit over the recent passing of Dahiru Mangal’s mother, Hajiya Murja Barau.

Source: Legit.ng