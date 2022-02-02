A northern group on Wednesday, February 2, warned that Nigeria’s presidency for 2023 is open to all the six geo-political zones across the country.

The Northern Advocates for Good Governance (NAFGG), an umbrella pressure group comprising of the 19 states in the northern region warned against “the illogical pressure” by some group with sinister political interest across the nation

Speaking at a press conference attended by Legit.ng correspondent in Abuja, national coordinator for NAFGG, Mahmoud Mohammed, said some self-serving politicians have been singing that political parties zone their presidential tickets to the south.

The group's position

Mohammed while reading a communique issued by the group at the end of its meeting said both the northeast and north-central region of the country have qualified people who can run for the office of president in 2023.

Noting that no single individual has the right to exclude any segment of this country from aspiring for the highest office in the land, Mohammed said segments of the north are yet to get an opportunity at occupying the prime position.

Mohammed said:

‘’We state without equivocation that the presidency of Nigeria is open to all zones and most importantly, zones that have not produced the president of our country.”

Warnings ahead of 2023 elections

He further warned those who have been advocating for a southern presidential agenda to desist from being used as machineries by a few politicians who are only after their self-interest.

According to Mohammed, these politicians operate under the guise of a rotational presidency but are serving their personal gains or that of their paymasters.

Role of political parties

He also called on political parties to prioritise experience, competence and capacity in choosing or zoning their presidential tickets, Katun also stressed the need for political parties to look deeply and that can rescue Nigeria from its current abyss.

Mohammed said:

‘’In the eventuality that the APC, PDP, APGA, YPP or any other political party wish to zone their presidential tickets, the North East and North Central should be considered first because these two zones have not produced the president of Nigeria.

‘’We will not condone twisted and half-baked conclusions. From 1999-2023, the South would have ruled Nigeria for 14 years, while the North for 10 years. Why should we then prioritise the South to take over when the North has a shortfall?”

