Ahead of February 12, FCT elections, the PDP, has raised the alarm over an attempt by some people to scuttle the FCT elections

The director of publicity, PDP Chairmanship candidate campaign for AMAC, Hon Inyang disclosed that the ruling APC is working to ensure the exercise is not successful

The party chieftain appealed to security agencies to please come to their aid and play their role so as to have a free, fair, credible and violence-free election

With the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that there are plots by some political parties to scuttle the exercise.

The alarm was raised by the Director of Publicity, PDP Chairmanship candidate campaign for Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Hon. Emmanuel Inyang, while briefing Journalists in Abuja, Tuesday, Leadership reports.

He claimed that intelligence report has revealed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was working to scuttle the success of the polls.

The chieftain called on the police and other relevant agencies of government to ensure the exercise is violence-free, Vanguard added.

Hon. Inyang, however, said that the FCT elections will serve as a litmus test for the off-season elections and the 2023 general election, to be conducted by INEC.

“We are happy that FCT residents are really eager to vote. We are aware from security report reaching us that there are group of people planning to recruit thugs to ensure that on the day of election, after voting, people come in to disrupt the process."

