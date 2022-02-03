Governor Udom Emmanuel has called for a peaceful and ethical campaign ahead of the 2023 general elections

The Akwa Ibom state governor reminded politicians and their supporters that politics is not worth dying for

The governor also tasked members of his party, the PDP, to unite ahead of the elections, to dislodge the APC at the federal level

Uyo - Governor Udom Emmanuel has stated that no political venture is worth compromising the safety of any person or their family.

The governor who stated this while speaking at the New Year get-together of the Akwa Ibom Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, held at the party secretariat in the state capital, Uyo on Wednesday, February 2.

Governor Emmanuel exchanging pleasantries with PDP fatihful at the event. Photo credit: @MrUdomEmmanuel

Source: Twitter

He cautioned the people of Akwa Ibom state to be wary of politicians intending to engage them in activities averse to peace in pursuit of power.

Appreciating the people for sustaining their trust and support for the PDP, he said:

“Today if you talk about the PDP in Nigeria, Akwa Ibom state will be rated as one of the strongest.

“I thank you for your faithfulness and standing strong for our party and for contributing to the national strength of our party. Thank you for believing in this umbrella. We will make sure this umbrella remains intact and covers everybody.”

Governor Emmanuel reassured that his administration will continue to work hard to ensure all ongoing and impending projects deliver on the people's mandate and fulfill the party-approved manifesto for his government.

He said:

“My manifesto to contest election was under the logo of the PDP. We have a little more than a year to go, but I want to assure the party that all ongoing projects will be completed.

“We'll work day and night to make sure we deliver on the manifesto we presented to this party. I will never do anything with selfish intention. Everything I do is in the interest of Akwa Ibom people.”

He counseled that persons given a position of responsibility should handle their offices faithfully and avoid activities that may jeopardize their safety while assuring continuous improvement in the welfare of party officers across all levels.

Governor Udom Emmanuel asked to run for 2023 presidency

Meanwhile, Governor Emmanuel has been asked to contest the 2023 presidential election in order to replicate his industrialization policy at the national level.

The demand was made by some listeners of the popular Brekete Family Radio Live Talk Show in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The demand by the Nigerians was made after Governor Emmanuel spoke on his achievements in the last six years and on the state of the nation.

We need you in 2023, Lawan begs Udom Emmanuel to move to Senate

On his part, Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan has said that the Senate needs leaders like Governor Emmanuel in 2023.

Lawan made this remark on Sunday, January 30, in Akwa Ibom where he commissioned some projects in the state.

He noted that Governor Emmanuel's delivery of the dividends of good governance in the state is impressive and laudable.

Source: Legit.ng