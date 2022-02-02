Nigeria's leader, President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed when peace would be restored fully in the country

The president assured Nigerians that the months ahead would be different in the fight against terrorism as peace would be achieved in the country

Meanwhile, the president made this promise during the inauguration of the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Return and Resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons

Abuja- President Muhammadu Buhari, has assured Nigerians, particularly residents of the North-East that they will witness a change from insurgency to an era of peace and development in their respective communities in the coming months.

The president gave the assurance on Wednesday in Abuja during the inauguration of the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Return and Resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons in the North-East of Nigeria, which preceded the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting.

An aide to the president, Buhari Sallau made this known via his official Facebook page.

Buhari pledged to restore peace in the country. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Buhari said that his regime was embarking on a revised approach to addressing the 13-year insurgency in the region and would not relent in efforts towards a return to peace and normalcy in the North East and return it to the path of development and growth, The Punch added.

He said:

”I pledge to you that in the coming months, you will begin to witness a shift away from a protracted insurgency to peace building, stabilisation, and ultimately, development in your respective communities as we embark on a revised approach to addressing this conflict: A return to normalcy."

On the Terms of Reference for the committee, the president emphasised a need for a shift from managing the situation to activating a permanent solution for effective and practicable restoration.

