President Muhammadu Buhari has about 17 months to complete his second tenure as the president of Nigeria

The journey on who will succeed him has begun in earnest after the recent declarations by some aspirants from different political parties

Many say equity, fairness, and justice demand that the presidency should come to the south after President Buhari’s eight years in office

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians prepare for the flurry of political activities that will be witnessed ahead of the 2023 general elections, predictions and recommendations by political analysts have started finding their way to mainstream media.

Ifeanyi Maduako, an Owerri-based public affairs commentator, has made a case for Chief Ogbonnaya Onu to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has been projected as the ideal Nigerian president in 2023. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

Source: Twitter

Onu is the current minister of science and technology and a former national chairman of the All Nigerian Peoples Party.

Maduako lists 8 reasons why Onu should be the next president of Nigeria

1. The southeast is the only geopolitical region that has never produced either a vice president or a president. Fairness, equity, and justice demand that the southeast should be given the chance to field presidential candidates by all the political parties in Nigeria for 2023.

2. Onu won the presidential primaries of the then APP in 1998 and he became its presidential candidate. Chief Olu Falae was the candidate of the defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD) while Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Onu had to relinquish his prized presidential ticket and ambition in order to assuage the feeling of the southwest which demanded the presidency of Nigeria as a result of the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election won by Chief M.K.O Abiola.

This is the time for the southwest to reciprocate gestures from the Igbos and sacrifice for the southeast in the best interest of the equity and unity of Nigeria.

3. Among all those jostling to take over from President Buhari, Onu is the most qualified to succeed him in 2023. Ogbonnaya Onu became a governor of a state before all of them. He had held many elective and appointive positions as governor, national chairman of ANPP, and now as a minister amongst others.

4. He remains the only politician with no stain of corruption in his garment. Onu is a consistent and principled politician. Apart from President Buhari, he is the only politician in Nigeria who has never decamped to any other political party, especially the PDP since the advent of the Fourth Republic democratic dispensation.

Many of those scheming to take over from President Buhari were members of the PDP in the past, they are unprincipled politicians who will decamp to any party in power at the federal level.

5. Onu is a first-class chemical engineer. He is a Ph.D. holder and would have become an emeritus professor if he had chosen to be in the academic field. He is the most educated among all the aspirants from APC and other political parties.

He is a very humble and God-fearing man. Above all, he has the experience, political sagacity, comportment, and temperament to preside over the affairs of Nigeria.

6. There is a need for the APC apparatchiks to revisit his 1998 presidential candidacy because Nigeria needs him now more than ever before for sacrificing his ambition at the time to unite the country.

7. President Buhari will bequeath the best legacy if he can pick an Igboman, particularly Onu to succeed him. The feeling of marginalization by the people of the southeast will be taken care of once and for all if Dr. Onu succeeds President Buhari.

8. The worst thing that President Buhari would do is to hand over Nigeria’s future and patrimony to a deeply corrupt politician as his successor. Some of these individuals angling to be the next president of Nigeria will be more powerful and stronger than Nigeria itself if they are given the opportunity. The country needs a humble and meek fellow as president. That man is Dr Ogbonnaya Onu.

PDP warned against fielding northern presidential candidate in 2023

Meanwhile, the PDP has been warned against fielding a presidential candidate by a political advocacy group, Reset Nigeria.

The group made the call in a statement issued on Monday, January 14, and sent to Legit.ng.

The group said the PDP risks mass exodus of members and extinction if it fails to field a presidential candidate from southern Nigeria in line with the idea of a rotational presidency between the north and the south.

Governor Udom Emmanuel asked to run for 2023 presidency

In a related development, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has been asked to contest the 2023 presidential election in order to replicate his industrialization policy at the national level.

The demand was made by some listeners of the popular Brekete Family Radio Live Talk Show in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The demand by the Nigerians was made after Governor Emmanuel spoke on his achievements in the last six years and on the state of the nation.

