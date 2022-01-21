The gruesome killing of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar in Kano state has been greeted by pure outrage from Nigerians.

Until her demise, Hanifa attended Noble Kids Academy located in Kwanar Dakata in Nassarawa local government area of Kano.

Outrage has greeted the abduction and murder of a five-year-old girl, Hanifa Abubakar in Kano state. Photo: Daily Trust

In connection to her death, the Police in Kano has arrested two suspects, Abdulmalik Mohammed and Hashim Isyaku.

According to the police, the principal suspect confessed to poisoning the girl when he realised that she had recognised him.

According to Nigerians on social media, those responsible for her death will never know peace.

Here are reactions from Nigerians.

Ngozi Okolo

Everyday one problem or the other, why will they kidnapped a little girl like this and also kill her? people are desperately wicked for this life.

Chinedu Nwabuezeh

Humans are worse than the devil these days. How do you bring yourself to kill a 5-year old child?? My heart bleeds.

Yohanna David

Wickedness in the high order. Why human can't live as humans in this country? The innocent souls are crying!

Zion Signet

The sanctity of the human life is been defiled. Greed, envy, jealous and hatred now reign in human mind. No more fear of God, the Holy supreme being to whom all of us profess to be our Lord and protector.

Fidelis Godson

God! Innocent girl. My heart truly bleeds. May the blood of this girl hunt all the perpetrators of this nefarious act to their tenth generation.

Alabama Yemight

The proprietor of her school abducted his own pupil , collected ransom and then cut her body into pieces. Such a beautiful angel life wasted bcos of money, does that mean this Terrorism actually run in you people DNA?

Tony Ephraim

This is very sad, unthinkable and unfathomable. How did we get here for heaven's sake? If this is one Nigeria, then it is from the pit of hell.

