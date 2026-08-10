TikTok star Peller disclosed on Sunday, August 10, 2026, that his wedding cost over N300 million

Peller made the revelation in a TikTok post that has since attracted thousands of comments

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions, ranging from congratulations to cautions about marriage

Nigerian TikTok sensation Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, has revealed that his recently held wedding cost him upwards of N300 million.

He made this on Sunday, August 10, 2026, via a TikTok post in which he wrote: "300million plus gone for wedding."

Peller claims he spent over N300m plus on wedding with Jarvis. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

The post quickly racked up over 1 million likes, 11,800 comments and more than 32,000 saves, signalling the enormous interest his wedding has generated among fans and followers online.

Peller, one of Nigeria's most-followed content creators and streamers, tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony that attracted significant attention, with many closely tracking updates from the celebration.

The scale of the event had already been a talking point before the cost revelation went public.

Mixed reactions trail amount Peller spent on wedding with Jarvis. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

See Peller's TikTok post on his wedding spend below:

Fans React to Peller's N300 Million Wedding Bill

Reactions to the disclosure poured in almost immediately on Facebook, with many users weighing in on both the financial side and the broader meaning of marriage.

Justice Peace wrote:

"Congratulations. Marriage wey dey succeed no need too much spending, just be careful with women that is all l have to tell you."

Ndu Bernard Nze commented:

"After wedding, comes marriage. Make sure the marriage works boy."

Ejiofor John Onyekachi advised:

"If you like spend 300 billion, the most important thing is both of you should live together with agape love and peace."

Eddy Odu quipped:

"Celebrities no get secrets oh, you chop you talk you kiss you talk 😳"

Engr Akele Moses referenced a high-profile Nigerian celebrity marriage, writing:

"2face and Natasha make headings pass u during their reign ask them how far."

Omorobe Julius added:

"Married is difference from boyfriend girlfriend matter."

Jarvis speaks about shaved hair

Legit.ng also reported that Jarvis cleared the air over the real reason she shaved her head before her wedding.

In a video that has been circulating online, Jarvis firmly dismissed suggestions that cutting her hair was connected to any tribal marriage customs.

She told her followers to stop assuming things, insisting the decision came down to something far more practical.

Source: Legit.ng